TG EAPCET 2025: How to Apply, Exam Date, Fees, and Other Details

The JNTU-Hyderabad released the notification for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) moments ago. While the initial notification was released a couple of weeks before, a detailed notification containing fee details, eligibility criteria, and how to apply was released today. Candidates can visit https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in/ to download and keep the detailed EAPCET notification.

The TG EAPCET-2025 is all set to take place from 02-05-2025 to 05-05-2025. The test will happen online in two different time slots, between 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

TG EAPCET 2025 Examination Fee:

Aspiring candidates can start filling out their application from the 25th of February and the fee particulars are as follows:

Rs. 500/- for SC/ST & PH candidates for Engineering or agriculture and Pharmacy

Rs.900/- for others.

If there are candidates who wish to write both Engineering as well as AP (Agriculture and Pharmacy), the test costs Rs.1,000/- (for SC/ST and PH candidates) and Rs. 1,800/- (for others).

TG EAPCET 2025 Application Deadline:

The application submission starts on the 25th of this month and the last date for candidates to submit without any late fee is 04/04/2025. There will be a Rs.250/- fine and the aspirants can submit by 09/04/2025. Even if this deadline crosses, one has to pay Rs.500/- as a late fee and submit by 14/04/2025.

Two final submission windows are also available with a late fee of Rs.2,500/- and the deadline is 18/04/2025. For a late fee of Rs.5,000/-, candidates can apply by 24/04/2025.

TG EAPCET 2025 Ranking Criteria:

This applies to the candidates who have secured qualifying marks (Normalized Marks) in TG EAPCET-2025 and candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed. The TG EAPCET-2025 ranks will be purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TG EAPCET-2025 examination.