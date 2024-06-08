Kodali Nani vows to protect YSRCP cadre amidst TDP attacks

Krishna district: Tension mounts as the TDP supporters' attacks on YSRCP leaders and activists continue unabated in Andhra Pradesh . Despite complaints to the President and the Governor, the situation remains unresolved while the police acted as mute spectator.

The houses of two YSRCP leaders Kodali Nani and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi were attacked by the TDP supporters in Krishna district on Friday. The assailants pelted stones on the house of Vamsi in Vijayawada. They damaged two cars parked in front of the house and tried to barge into the house.

Condemning the TDP attacks, Kodali Nani said, “YSRCP leaders and activists were deliberately targeted after the elections. TDP and Jana Sena Party are attacking us. They want to scare YSRCP leaders and activists. The police are not responding to the attacks."

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, Nani said the party will go to the High Court against the attacks on YSRCP. He said we will file cases against the miscreants as well as ‘mute spectator’ police officials.

Nani further said the party leaders will visit Krishna district in the next two days to meet the injured cadre. "We will protect the party activists. We will visit the disturbed areas. If there is a law and order problem, the police will be held responsible," he asserted.

Also Read: TSPSC Group 1 Services Prelims Tomorrow, Know Guidelines

