Jagan's First Victory, Chandrababu's First Defeat After 2024 Polls: Vizag MLC Election

In the Visakhapatnam Local Bodies MLC elections, it appears that the victory of YSRCP candidate Botsa Satyanarayana is almost certain. The ruling TDP has withdrawn from the race, as it lacks the strength to challenge the YSRCP candidate. During a teleconference, Chandrababu Naidu made it clear to party leaders that TDP would not contest the election due to insufficient strength.

On Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations, Chandrababu held a teleconference with Visakhapatnam TDP leaders to discuss the candidate for the election. During the meeting, Chandrababu suggested fielding a local candidate, but the party leaders disagreed.

TDP leaders questioned how a local candidate could be nominated for the local bodies' election, expressing concerns that spending crores would result in a certain defeat. They also mentioned that offering seats to industrialists would send the wrong signals. Acknowledging the concerns that the party was already filled with non-locals, Chandrababu decided to withdraw from the race.

The notification for the Visakhapatnam Local Bodies MLC election was released, with the nomination process starting on August 6 and ending on the 13th. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for the 14th, withdrawal on the 16th, and polling on the 30th. The counting will take place on September 3.

This election covers the jurisdiction of the combined Visakhapatnam district, which includes Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, District Parishads, and Mandal Parishads within these areas will participate in the voting. The vote count will occur on September 3, and the election process will conclude on September 6.

Corporators from GVMC in Visakhapatnam, and councilors from Yelamanchili and Narsipatnam municipalities, as well as ZPTCs and MPTCs, will exercise their voting rights. Out of a total of 841 votes, YSRCP holds 615, while TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP combined have 215 votes, with 11 positions remaining vacant.