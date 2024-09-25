Heavy Rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert

For a few days, Telugu states have been witnessing heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an alert to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stating that heavy rains will continue until September 28 because of low pressures in the Bay of Bengal.

As an effect of low pressures near the Bay of Bengal, a few areas of Telangana and Ap might experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. In AP, Anakapally recorded 13 CM rainfall today. Meanwhile, Telangana, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabobnagar, Hyderabad, and Nalgonda districts might experience heavy rain in the next few hours.

