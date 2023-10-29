CM YS Jagan to Visit Vijayawada on Nov 1 

Tadepalli: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vijayawada on November 1 to participate in the distribution ceremony of Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement and Dr YSR Achievement Awards in the city. The awards ceremony coincides with the AP Formation Day celebrations. Governor S Abdul Nazeer will grace the awards ceremony.

Dr YSR Achievement and Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement awards were instituted in memory of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento, and a citation while Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter.

