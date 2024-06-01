CM Jagan’s Pics from London Tour Go Viral

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He along with his wife YS Bhaarati Reddy had gone to London after the May 13 polls ended in the state.

The chief minister and the YSRCP chief was welcomed by the cabinet colleagues, MLAs and other YSRCP leaders after his aircraft landed at the Gannavaram airport today.

After a fortnight-long vacation, the pics of the YSRCP chief are going viral on social media.In the viral photos, CM Jagan is shown wearing a blue shirt paired with denim jeans and a light blue sweater draped over the shoulders.

Netizens were quick to spot the similarity with the Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan’s attire in the Hindi movie ‘Mohabbatein’. In this movie, SRK was seen wearing the sweater in a similar fashion. CM Jagan’s now viral photos were reportedly captured by the paparazzi when he landed at an airport in Europe to board a special flight to India.

As CM Jagan is usually seen in plain clothes, his new look from his vacation has caught many by surprise. The social media users were seen appreciating the new avatar of the chief minister. However, when the chief minister landed at the airport in Gannavaram, he was seen in his regular formals.