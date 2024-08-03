Chandrababu's Singapore Love Continues: Hands Over Amaravati to Singapore Companies Again!

Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance government has once again handed over the development of Amaravati to Singapore companies. In the first meeting of CRDA, the Chandrababu government made a controversial decision regarding Amaravati. Minister Narayana announced that they would renegotiate with Singapore. Previously, the Chandrababu government had an agreement with Singapore companies through the Swiss Challenge method. The alliance government has decided to bring back the companies Ascendas, Singbridge, and Sembcorp. In the past, the Singapore agreement faced numerous corruption allegations. Singapore's Minister Iswaran, who was involved in the agreement, was imprisoned on corruption charges.

Minister Iswaran was sent to jail by the Singapore government for his involvement in the scam. The land and funds belonged to us, while the profits went to Singapore companies. This is the secret behind the Singapore Seed Capital agreement. Singapore companies held a 58% stake. The government has decided to hand over 1691 acres back to these companies. The Chandrababu government decided to bring back Singapore companies as the Seed Capital Developer.

The government awarded the contract without global tenders under the guise of the Swiss Challenge. Former CS IYR Krishna Rao had previously criticized the selection process of the Swiss Challenge. He pointed out that it was against the Supreme Court's orders and the APIDI Act. Allegations of a Rs. 66,000 crore scam were made in the past. The decision of Chief Minister Chandrababu to give the green signal to the same Singapore model again is facing criticism.