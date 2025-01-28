Chandrababu betrayed public trust

Tirupati, Jan 28: YSR Congress Party senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy strongly criticized Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh and breaching their trust. He highlighted Naidu’s contradictory statements on his "Super Six" promises, claiming they would only be considered after achieving a 15 percent growth rate.

Karunakar Reddy noted that Chandrababu made lofty promises before elections, such as Rs. 15,000 under "Thalli ki Vandanam," Rs. 20,000 for farmers, Rs. 3,000 unemployment allowance, and Rs. 18,000 for women above 50 years. However, these promises were never fulfilled, with Naidu citing a financial crisis. He also accused Naidu of inflating claims about state debt ranging from Rs. 14 lakh crore to Rs. 12 lakh crore, and finally settling at Rs. 10 lakh crore. under Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, contrasting it with Jagan’s focus on welfare and development despite borrowing only Rs. 2.3 lakh crore.

Calling Chandrababu’s governance deceitful and driven by false propaganda, Karunakar Reddy labeled him the "Buddha of Lies," accusing him of prioritizing personal gain over public welfare. Initiatives like "Thalli ki Vandanam" and "Annadata Sukhibhava" failed, becoming burdens rather than relief measures. He also condemned Naidu for exploiting religious sentiments for political gains.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance during the pandemic is a model for the country, despite opposition propaganda and misinformation. He further accused Chandrababu’s regime of cutting pensions for over 5 lakh beneficiaries, increasing electricity tariffs by Rs. 19,000 crore, and promoting widespread liquor sales.

Andhra Pradesh has now became a state dominated by belt shops and illegal bars, turning citizens into victims of alcohol addiction.

Karunakar Reddy emphasized the rising public anger against Chandrababu’s misrule, calling it a breaking point for the people. He urged citizens to reject such deceptive politics and support governance centered on welfare and progress.