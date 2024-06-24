Blocking Sakshi TV Telecast is a Constitutional Violation: NBDA

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed surprise after Sakshi TV has been taken off the air by some members of the Cable TV Operators Association of Andhra Pradesh since Friday. NBDA has urged the Chandrababu Naidu-led government to ensure proper level playing field to all the channels in the state. Notably, Sakshi TV is a member of the news broadcasters association.

The cable operators association in the Telugu state did not provide the valid reasons for suspending the telecast of Sakshi TV and three other news channels and it is a violation of the TRAI norms, NBDA said in a media statement issued on Monday.

“No reasons have been attributed for blocking the signals of these channels, which is contrary to the TRAI regulations. It is alleged that the action taken against the channels is in connection with their reporting criticising the TDP, which defeated the incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party in state-level elections,” the statement said.

It is said that some cable TV operators have blocked the signals of Sakshi TV, TV9, NTV, and 10TV for allegedly broadcasting critical reports on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Taking strong exception to the decision of the cable TV operators, NBDA said this is “neither in the interest of the stakeholders nor in the public interest.”

