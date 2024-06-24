Top 12 contestants of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 revealed! 

The world's biggest Telugu singing reality show, Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, has reached a critical stage. Out of 15,000+ auditions in 37 countries, over 100 amazing singers got a chance to audition in front of judges, namely, SS Thaman, Karthik, and Geeta Madhuri. Auditions for four episodes spread over two weeks featured moving stories of individuals, flashes of extraordinary singing, the arrival of multi-talented individuals, and some emotional stories of fulfilling their dreams.

For the first time in the show's history, six Golden Mics were awarded directly to the Top 12. The rest of the top 12 contestants were epic. From June 28, these top 12 contestants will compete for the title of Telugu Indian Idol winner. The winner will be selected based on audience voting and the judges' verdict.

Here are the names: Skanda Veluvali from Hyderabad, Sai Vallabha from Nandyala, Anirudh from Hyderabad, Keerthana from Hyderabad, GV Shri Kerthii from Hyderabad, Hari Priya from Hyderabad, Keshav Ram from Hyderabad, Rajani from Hyderabad, Nazeeruddin Sheik from Maharashtra, Kushal Sharma, Bharat Raj, and Duvvuri Sridruthi.