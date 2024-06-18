AP Minister issues open warning to officials

Srikakulam: Days after forming the government, the TDP leaders are revealing their true colours. Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has issued an open warning to officials against any kind of mistreatment of their party workers. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Recently, Atchannaidu said the TDP cadres need not fear the officials. “Beginning tomorrow, TDP party workers, who go to any government office - whether it's the police station, municipal office, district office, or elsewhere, make sure to wear your yellow party colours. I will instruct the officials to treat you with respect — offering you a seat, serving tea, and inquiring about your needs,” he said.

In a brazen abuse of power, the TDP minister instructed his party workers to seek preferential treatment from government officers. He said that the officials will be directed to prioritise completing any requests or work you need from them.

As for those one or two officials who don't cooperate, I don't need to specify the consequences they'll face for disobeying my orders, he warned government employees. He further said he will work for the development of Srikakulam district with the cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.