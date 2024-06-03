Andhra DGP Issues Strict Warning

Vijayawada: Ahead of counting of votes, the Andhra Pradesh police have warned of strict action against those who resort to threatening their rivals on social media.

In a press release, the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said some people make threatening comments against their rivals on their social media accounts. He said some vested interests are trying to vitiate the peace and tranquillity by posting threatening and challenging messages on social media.

The state police chief warned of registering cases under IT Act and opening a rowdy sheet against those who post threatening messages after the counting of votes. He added that people should avoid sharing such posts in WhatsApp groups too.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of counting of votes. He said the vote counting process will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. There will be uninterrupted CCTV coverage of the movement of VVPAT machines, control units and relevant documents from strongrooms to counting halls and back, he added.

Photos : EC gears up for counting day