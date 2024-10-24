Ananya Panday turns metallic mermaid

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Ananya Panday made a splash on social media as she shared her stunning photoshoot where she transformed into a metallic mermaid.

The actress took to Instagram to share her breathtaking shots and wrote in the caption, “Metallic mermaid.” In the images, Panday is seen wearing a stylish sparkling metallic bralette, and skirt set. Her makeup game looked on point. She accentuated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, dark brows, and glossy lips. Her outfit included a metallic gold bralette with thin straps, a deep neckline, and a curved hem that beautifully highlighted her midsection. The coordinating skirt had a high waist and a fitted silhouette that elegantly transitioned into a dramatic floor-length train.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for her creativity and beauty. One fan wrote, “Love the outfit eye makeup slay!.” Another said, “So proud of you baby girl.” Last night, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress showcased her mermaid-inspired ensemble from LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 collection, a prestigious designer label based in New York City at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in Mumbai. Ananya was recently spotted attending ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded and grand Diwali party. Work-wise, the actress is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar's upcoming untitled film, which draws inspiration from the life of C. Sankaran Nair. The makers revealed the release date of the film by sharing a poster, writing, “An untold story, an unheard truth. Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday - this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.” The text on the poster reads, “The Untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British empire.

The film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book “The Case That Shook The Empire” written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.” Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller ‘CTRL’ which premiered on Netflix on 4 October 2024.

