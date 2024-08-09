Ajit Pawar apologies to onion farmers, says ban on exports dealt a big blow

Niphad (Maharashtra), Aug 9 (IANS) NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday apologised to the onion farmers of the state, saying that various decisions taken by the Centre, including a ban on onion exports, were a mistake which dealt a big blow.

Addressing a farmers' rally on the second day of his Jansanman Yatra at Nphad in Nashik district, Ajit Pawar assured that onion exports won’t be banned now, reiterating the commitment of the NCP and the MahaYuti government to provide all the possible assistance to the onion farmers.

"The Central government’s decision to ban onion exports dealt a big blow to the MahaYuti (grand alliance). The blow from the Lok Sabha elections was so severe that it broke our backs. It hit the MahaYuti hard and crippled us... We made a mistake and I ask for forgiveness," Pawar said, adding that onion exports would no longer be halted.

‘’We have decided not to ban onion exports. We have also decided to waive the electricity bills of the farmers. The government has introduced a slew of schemes for milk, cotton, soybean, and rice growers," he said.

"We are here for long-term politics, not short-term gains. Women will question me if they don't get benefits (of the Ladki Bahin scheme) tomorrow. If someone sets a false narrative, don't fall prey to it. The government has earmarked Rs 45,000 crore for the implementation of a slew of welfare and development schemes," the NCP chief said.

However, he also called upon the gathering to vote for the MahaYuti in the upcoming Assembly polls so that these schemes remain in place.

"These schemes have been announced so that they are implemented seriously," he said.

Pawar also said that so far, 1.50 crore women have qualified under the much ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, adding that the registration process is still underway.

"There are certain technical issues which the government is addressing. The eligible women beneficiaries will get Rs 3,000 (two instalments of Rs 1,500 each) for July and August on August 17," he announced.

