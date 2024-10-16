AITA to host 13 tournaments between January and March 2025

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The All India Tennis Association (AITA) unveiled an exciting slate of international tennis tournaments set to take place in India in the first quarter of 2025. The schedule includes 13 major events, comprising four ATP Challengers and a prestigious WTA 125 event, with a total prize pool of nearly Rs 10 crore and 1100 ranking points up for grabs.

Among the women’s tournaments, the action will begin in January 2025 with three ITF events. The first tournament, offering a prize of USD 40,000 will take place in New Delhi from January 13, followed by a USD 100,000 event in Bengaluru from January 20, and a USD 70,000 event in Pune. These tournaments will offer vital WTA points, giving Indian players a chance to advance their rankings in front of home fans.

The much-anticipated second edition of the L&T Mumbai Open will be held from February 3. The tournament is a significant event on the women’s tour, and with the combined prize money of USD 350,000 across all four women’s tournaments, over 350 WTA points will be available, providing a key opportunity for growth for India’s women players.

On the men’s side, the ATP Challenger tournaments are slated to take place in February in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and New Delhi. The specific dates are yet to be confirmed, but the anticipation is high as these tournaments will offer 600 ATP ranking points in total and significant prize money, providing a chance for Indian men’s players to build their standing in the global rankings.

Additionally, AITA has confirmed the hosting of one ITF men’s event in January and four consecutive events in March, with the venues to be announced soon. These tournaments are part of a larger plan to bolster the presence of ITF events in India. In total, AITA aims to bring 24 ITF events (men’s and women’s combined) to the country in the near future.

AITA representatives have been working closely with global tennis authorities, including the WTA, ATP, and ITF, to secure India’s spot on the international calendar and ensure the country becomes a key destination for world-class tennis.

“The AITA team is committed to expanding the tennis landscape in India and creating a strong ATP Challenger circuit for our men’s players,” read the official statement from AITA. "We understand the concerns of players and the wider tennis fraternity, and we are determined to further grow the sport here."

This bold initiative by AITA comes as Indian tennis continues to gain traction on the global stage, offering local players the chance to compete against some of the world’s best without having to travel abroad. These tournaments will not only increase exposure for Indian talent but also attract international stars, further raising the profile of tennis in the country.

With a total of USD 475,000 available in women’s tournaments and USD 590,000 for men’s tournaments, the upcoming 2025 season is shaping up to be a groundbreaking year for tennis in India.

