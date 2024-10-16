Vidya Balan dances with Big B on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the superhit movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, shook a leg with actress Vidya Balan on his quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 16.

On Wednesday, the makers of ‘KBC’ shared a clip from the show on Instagram. It shows Vidya Balan and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on hotseats. The clip opens with Big B holding Vidya in his arms as they break into a duet on the song ‘Dilbar Mere’ from the Big B-starrer ‘Satte Pe Satta’.

Both Vidya and Big B twinned in monochromatic outfits. While Vidya wore a black saree with grey geometric patterns, Big B opted for a black suit.

Kartik and Vidya on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. While Kartik and Vidya have been promoting the film, Triptii seems to have limited her appearances during the promotional campaign.

‘Bhool Bhhulaiyaa 3’ has set its release for Diwali and will clash swords against the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ directed by Rohit Shetty.

On Wednesday, the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was also released. It blends the iconic tune with Punjabi tadka topped with international flavour as it features international rapper Pitbull and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the original composition comes from Pritam.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

