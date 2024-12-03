Aishwarya Pissay wins third Bajas World Cup medal

Dubai, Dec 3 (IANS) Ace Indian rider Aishwarya Pissay once again made history by securing third place in the 2024 FIM Bajas World Cup.

Aishwarya also became first and only Indian to achieve three World Championship medals in Motorsports.

Competing in the 450cc and Ladies’ classes, the Bengaluru rider faced technical challenges, including navigation system issues during the final round which kept her out of the final classification.

Despite the setbacks, her points from earlier rounds were enough to secure her a second runner-up spot on the Bajas World Cup leaderboard.

"This rally was a true test of resilience. Unfortunately, technical issues with the navigation system on both days kept me out of the general classification, but every challenge brings a valuable lesson. Rally life often throws the unexpected at you, and this experience has only fueled my determination to come back stronger.

"Despite the setbacks, I’m immensely proud to have secured 3rd place in the World Championship for India. This marks my third World Championship podium in the history of the sport, and I’m deeply grateful for the unwavering support of my team, fans, and everyone who continues to believe in me," Aishwarya said.

The 29-year-old motorsports icon's remarkable efforts have been supported by TVS Racing, as well as co-sponsors IIFL, Micro Labs, and Surana College.

