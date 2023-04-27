After Dantewada attack, MP Home Minister compares anti-Maoist action in two neighbouring states

Bhopal, April 27 (IANS) A day after a major Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, leaving 10 security personnel and a civilian dead, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday hit at Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government of the state.

Mishra said that the situation in two neighbouring states are quite contrary in terms of action against Maoists.

In Chhattisgarh, Maoists are killing police personnel, while in Madhya Pradesh, the situation is just opposite, and the police are attacking Maoists, he said, adding that one state is ruled by the Congress and the other by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The situation is very different in both these states. Take example of few days back in Madhya Pradesh and Wednesday's Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh," Mishra said.

His reference was the gunning down of two Maoists, carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each, by Madhya Pradesh Police's 'Hawk Force' in Balaghat on Saturday.

"In the past one and a half year, Madhya Pradesh Police have killed Maoists carrying awards of Rs 1.5 crore. Maoists' shelter and their route of hawala money have been destroyed in Madhya Pradesh. This is difference between the BJP and the Congress governments," he claimed.

However, Chhattisgarh, which was separated from Madhya Pradesh in 2001 and was governed by the BJP from 2003 to 2018, had a majority of Maoist-affected areas from the undivided state. According to the Union Home Ministry's reports, Chhattisgarh has 14 districts which are highly affected by Maoist activities, while Madhya Pradesh has only three such districts - Balaghat, Dindori, and Mandla.

Wednesday's attack was the biggest by Maoists on the security forces in Chhattisgarh since 2021, when 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush along the borders of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

