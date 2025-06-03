Adani Sportsline Academy trainees shine at Gujarat State Sub-jr Basketball C'ship 2025

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) Young basketball talents from the Adani Sportsline Academy delivered standout performances at the recently concluded Gujarat State Sub-Junior Basketball Championship held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The tournament saw participation from six district teams each in the boys’ and girls’ categories, with Adani Sportsline trainees playing a pivotal role in Ahmedabad’s strong performance.

The Ahmedabad boys' team clinched the gold medal, defeating Baroda in a thrilling final. Key to the team’s success was Reyansh Shah, who impressed with his all-round play and composure under pressure.

The Ahmedabad girls' team, also featuring Adani Sportsline athletes, secured a commendable third place, after a fiercely contested semi-final against Bhavnagar.

Among the standout performers was Bhanvi Jesalpura, whose efforts throughout the tournament earned her a call-up to the national team camp. Jeel Dave, another promising player from the Academy, was also an integral part of the girls’ team.

These results reflect the strength of the Adani Sportsline Academy Programme, which is committed to identifying and nurturing budding talents through structured training and top-class facilities. With one of the largest student enrollments in basketball across India, the academy is rapidly becoming one of the leading grassroots sports development programmes in the country.

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India.

