Abhishek Bhalerao says he is fond of playing real-life heroes on-screen

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) 'Class of '83' actor Abhishek Bhalerao, who is seen playing the role of Inspector Malvade in the web show 'Rana Naidu', talked about the apprehension of getting stereotyped. He also added that right now the focus for him is to get a good project and not the length of his role in it.

He said: "I don't fear getting stereotyped. I am very secure with the kind of characters that I get. Even if it's a role of a cop usually, the nature of the cop's character and the context of the scene has always been different. So it is definitely not monotonous. Also, I love to play these real-life heroes, the child in me gets happy when I wear the full uniform and perform."

Abhishek is known for his work in 'Chopsticks', 'Little Things', 'Masaba Masaba', among others.

While talking about how much the length of a role matters to him in, he added: "The length of the role at this point of my career does not matter as much as the importance of the scene. I would happily play the role even if it is one scene but it has an impact."

"There was a viral post on social media these days about 'Small role Big Impact' characters, I would love to play characters like those and leave a lasting impact on the audiences and become part of pop culture, memes, and part of fun discussions of film enthusiasts. That's one way these small characters with big impact become immortal and remembered by generations," he concluded.

'Rana Naidu' is the Indian adaptation of the American series 'Ray Donovan', and is created by Karan Anshuman. The series stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla.

