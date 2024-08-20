7 labourers killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 20 (IANS) A vehicle carrying eight labourers fell into a ravine in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region of Pakistan, claiming the lives of seven while critically injuring one, police officers said.

The accident took place near the Karakoram Highway in the Diamer district of the GB region on Monday when the vehicle lost control and fell into the deep ravine, Shaukat Riaz, district coordinator of the state-run Rescue 1122, told Xinhua news agency.

Five labourers were killed on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a hospital, said the rescue official, adding that the labourers were on their way to Diamer Bhasha Dam in the area for work, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deceased have been identified as Yousuf, Ehsanullah, Muhibullah, Sajjad, Sajjad, and Mujeebullah.

Following the accident, rescue teams and local volunteers reached the site and retrieved bodies and the injured, and shifted them to a nearby hospital, according to police.

In another accident reported on Tuesday, at least eight people were killed and seven others received injuries as a result of a collision between a passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway. The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said a Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased included women and children, said police, adding that the condition of four people was critical. The deceased were identified as Noor Elahi, Shagufta, Rozina, Uneeba and Hasnat.

