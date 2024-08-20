RG Kar tragedy: Mobile control room opened at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, on Tuesday announced that a mobile control room has been opened at Raj Bhavan, through which people can share their views with the Governor’s office regarding the agitation over the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

“Governor of West Bengal, Dr CV Ananda Bose has opened a Mobile Control Room with numbers: 03322001641 and 92890 10682 for the ongoing agitation in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 2nd year PGT female Resident Doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata,” a statement issued by the media cell of the Governor’s House read.

In the statement it has been claimed that the Governor himself made the first call from this mobile control room to the father of the deceased doctor.

The Governor assured the bereaved family of all support and consoled them.

Bose is expected to submit a report on the tragedy to Union Home Minister Amit Shah later on Tuesday.

Last week after meeting the protesting medical students and doctors of RG Kar, the Governor had assured them of justice.

At that time, he had vehemently criticised the state administration and police for its poor handling of the case.

Trinamool Congress leaders have professed that the Governor is under pressure from the Union government to prepare and submit such a report so that the democratically-elected West Bengal government can be put in trouble.

