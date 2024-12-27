4th Test: Smith’s unbeaten 139 takes Australia to 454/7 at lunch

Melbourne, Dec 27 (IANS) Senior batter Steven Smith slammed an unbeaten 139 - his 34th Test century, as Australia continued their total domination in the Boxing Day Test after reaching 454/7 in 113 overs at lunch on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

When day two began, many sensed it was an opportunity for India to make inroads into the Australian innings under overcast Melbourne skies. But the hosts’ had other ideas, taking 141 runs off 27 overs in the session, with Smith taking the attack to Indian bowlers.

Resuming from 68 not out, Smith was batting in his usual style – hooking, driving and slicing with ease to hit his 11th Test century against India, laced with 13 fours and three sixes. It’s also Smith’s fifth ton at the MCG, and second three-figure score coming in as many matches against India in this series.

Smith also got valuable support from Pat Cummins (49) and Mitchell Starc (15 not out) in stitching stands of 112 and 43 not out to render India listless. With three all-rounders in tow, India were always lacking in the cutting edge with the ball and the first session’s poor bowling performance showed it all.

In the morning, with India bowling tightly and Jasprit Bumrah causing some discomfort, Smith left deliveries well initially, before hitting three boundaries quickly, with the square drive off Akash Deep in the 90th over being the standout. From the other end, Cummins used the pace well to take four boundaries off Akash, with the ramp over slip for four being very attractive.

Smith moved into the 90s by hooking Bumrah for six, before reaching his century with a glorious cover drive off Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both Smith and Cummins took a special liking to a wayward Mohammed Siraj – Cummins cut off him twice for a brace of fours, followed by Smith hooking and thumping him with disdain for boundaries.

Cummins missed out on his fifty when his attempt to loft off Ravindra Jadeja was caught by running mid-off, as he fell for 49 off 63 balls. Smith continued to be in pristine touch – sweeping, lapping and thumping spinners for boundaries, before Starc whacked Bumrah over long-on for six as Australia got another session in their favour.

With Smith in glorious touch, it would be interesting to see if he gets twin landmarks in second session’s play; he currently stands 61 runs away from reaching his double-century and needs 52 more runs to reach the landmark of 10,000 Test runs.

Brief Scores: Australia 454/7 in 113 overs (Steve Smith 139 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3-97, Washington Sundar 1-49) against India

