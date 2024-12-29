2024: From heartbreaking losses to unbelievable crimes - a year that stunned India

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The year 2024 was marked by various events that had a profound impact on the nation. Several of these incidents sparked widespread discussions, leaving both the government and the public in a state of shock. Here’s a look at some of the key events that created a stir across the country.

Kolkata rape and murder case

On 9 August, a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, was raped and murdered in the college building. Her body was found in a seminar room on campus.

On August 10, a 33-year-old male civic volunteer was arrested under suspicion of committing the crime.

Three days later, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI. The junior doctors in West Bengal undertook a strike action for 42 days, demanding a thorough probe of the incident and adequate security at hospitals.

Wayanad landslide:

On the night of 30 July, a devastating landslide struck Wayanad district in Kerala. The massive disaster caused widespread destruction over several kilometers.

The death toll from the landslide was confirmed to be over 231, with reports suggesting that more than 420 people may have lost their lives.

Following the tragedy, rescue operations were launched in several affected areas.

The scene of devastation was heart-wrenching, and the disaster resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 1,200 crore.

Gruesome murder in Bengaluru:

The whole country was horrified by the murder of Mahalakshmi in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka.

The accused murdered his girlfriend Mahalakshmi, cut her body into 59 pieces and kept them in the refrigerator.

The killer had written in his suicide note that he had committed this brutal crime because he was fed up with Mahalakshmi's behaviour and had murdered her on September 3.

Tirupati laddu controversy:

A controversy erupted regarding the use of animal fat in the prasadam (sacred offering) of the Tirupati Temple.

The issue came to light on September 18 when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was being mixed into the sacred laddus.

This accusation placed the Tirupati temple administration under scrutiny and sparked a major debate about the purity of temple offerings.

Reasi terrorist attack:

On June 9, terrorists attacked a bus in the Pouni area of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus was travelling from Shiv Khori to Katra when the attackers opened fire. Following the attack, the bus fell into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of 9 people, including a child.

The incident highlighted the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Hathras stampede incident:

On July 2, a tragic stampede occurred in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, after a religious satsang (spiritual gathering), resulting in the death of 123 people.

The incident happened when thousands of people gathered for the satsang, and due to a lack of adequate security arrangements by the police and administration, a massive stampede ensued, causing many to be crushed to death.

Following the tragedy, the spiritual leader of the gathering, Bhole Baba (Narayan Sakar Hari), relocated to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The hottest year in history:

2024 has been declared the hottest year on record. Due to climate change, temperatures worldwide saw a record increase.

India was no exception, experiencing extreme heat in July and August that significantly impacted people's daily lives. The intense heat waves raised concerns about the growing effects of climate change across the globe.

