May 26, 2025

Ahead of the Mahanadu program scheduled to be held from May 27 to 29, the TDP has taken over the city of Kadapa in YSR district. All roads leading to the 145-acre layout in Pabbapuram, the venue for the event, on the city's outskirts, are adorned with party flags, banners, posters, and massive cutouts of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Nara Lokesh, and other senior leaders.