June 11, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2025 on Sunday. Although the results were announced, nearly 15,000 students are still awaiting their rank allotment as their Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks are not yet available. Why Ranks Are Pending for Some Students