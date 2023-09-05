Zimbabwean president-elect sworn in

Harare, Sep 5 (IANS) Zimbabwean President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn for his second five-year term in office at a ceremony attended by regional leaders and other foreign dignitaries.

This follows Mnangagwa's victory by garnering 52.6 per cent of the vote in last month's general elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

The inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in the capital of Harare took place after main Opposition leader and Mnangagwa's main challenger, Nelson Chamisa of Citizens Coalition for Change, who got 44 per cent of the vote, rejected the election results and has called for fresh elections, arguing that last month's elections were flawed.

In his inauguration speech, Mnangagwa thanked the people of Zimbabwe for retaining him in power and pledged to continue uniting, modernising and developing the country over the next five years.

He said last month's elections had demonstrated yet again that Zimbabwe is now a mature democracy.

"As we continue to deepen and entrench constitutional democracy in our country, there are no losers but a victory for the people of Zimbabwe against neo-colonial and hegemonic tendencies by our country's detractors," Mnangagwa said.

"Today I have once again taken an oath as a humble servant leader and president committed to whole heartedly serving you all the people of Zimbabwe. Under this renewed mandate, I have recommitted to continue faithfully upholding and defending our sacred national constitution and laws with integrity and impartiality, leaving no one and no place behind," he added.

He noted under the new mandate, he will accelerate rural development, consolidate national food security and modernise the country's infrastructure, as well as boost the country's manufacturing capacity and energy supplies.

Zimbabwe stands ready to consolidate its existing relationships with other countries and build new friendships with any willing countries, Mnangagwa said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.