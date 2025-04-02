Yuva Kabaddi Series helped me land a PKL contract, says former U Mumba defender Shanmugam

Haridwar, April 2 (IANS) Mukilan Shanmugam, who hails from Karur, began playing kabaddi at the age of 14. He played kabaddi in school and often participated in matches in his village. Initially, his family didn’t support him, but they didn't stop him either. However, once he started competing in tournaments regularly and showcasing his skills on larger platforms, his family began to support him.

The 22-year-old made his Yuva Kabaddi Series debut with Palani Tuskers during the Winter Edition 2022. He had a fabulous season, earning 59 points from 26 matches with the Tuskers. Soon after his YKS debut, Shanmugam was called by Pro Kabaddi League club U Mumba for trials.

A happy Shanmugam shared his story as he was quoted saying, “Following my participation in the All India University Games, I gave a trial with the Palani Tuskers and was selected to represent the team in the Yuva Kabaddi Winter Edition 2022 in Pondicherry. We had a great season and finished as the runners-up. After seeing my performance, U Mumba management called me for the trials in Mumbai,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu-born athlete travelled to Mumbai for trials with U Mumba and was among the 10 shortlisted players who had the chance to secure their dream opportunity.

When asked about the trials, Shanmugam said, “The trials took place over two days, with around 250 players from across the country showcasing their skills. I gave my best and was selected as one of the 10 players finalised by the coaches. They informed us that they would call the selected players, and a few days later, I received a call from the management asking me to sign a contract with the club.”

Shanmugam admires former U Mumba players Jeeva Kumar and Fazel Atrachali for their style of play. He got the opportunity to play for U Mumba in PKL Seasons 10 and 11 and speaks positively about the role of the Yuva Kabaddi Series in shaping his career.

“Yuva Kabaddi Series helped me land a PKL contract. YKS is similar to the PKL, and the league gave me the much-needed confidence to play in the Pro Kabaddi League. I had no fear when playing in the PKL, having already played in front of lights and camera,” he said.

He is playing for Yuva Mumba in the ongoing edition of the Yuva All-Stars Championship in Haridwar. The young player has earned 20 tackle points from 12 matches and looks to get back into the Pro Kabaddi League.

“I’ve returned to the Yuva Kabaddi Series and I am looking to get back into the PKL by giving my best performance in Haridwar for Yuva Mumba,” he concluded.

Yuva Mumba take on Yuva Yoddhas in Eliminator 1 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 in Haridwar on Wednesday. A win against the Yoddhas will help the Mumbai-based franchise book a berth in the semi-final.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.