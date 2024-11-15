'You’re going to get dropped': Warner issues warning to Fraser-McGurk after dire ODI campaign

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Former Australia opener David Warner warned Jake Fraser-McGurk of the consequences he might face after the disastrous show in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Fraser-McGurk, who was paired with Matt Short for the opening role, only scored 36 runs at 12.00 which attracted a lot of criticism. The 22-year-old was potentially seen as Warner's white-ball successor and was given a chance to press his case for the Champions Trophy.

With Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh expected to return to the ODI starting XI, Fraser-McGurk's future selection will face a serious obstacle after the recent outings.

Warner noted that Fraser-McGurk has to tweak his approach a little to get runs on the scoreboard, or else he will face an exit from the side. “We were talking about whether his game plan will change. Well it won’t. He’s happy with the way that he approaches the game, (but) he’d like a few more runs," Warner said while speaking on Fox Cricket on Thursday.

"If you’re not scoring runs, the solution to that is you’re going to get dropped. That method he thinks is going to work for him, but sometimes you might have to tinker with that a little bit if you’re not scoring runs," he added.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist urged the youngster to take a cautious approach with the new ball before unleashing his attacking prowess.

"He's a better player, he’s more skilled than what he’s allowing himself to showcase. I think he’s selling himself a bit short," Gilchrist said.

"Mark Waugh used to say, ‘Just forget the scorecard for five overs, because if you can bat the other 45 overs, we’re fine.’ Imagine if he bats 50 overs, or 45 overs. It’s like when (Warner) was batting. Just pay a bit of respect to a new ball in a long-version game. He’s better than what he’s shown."

"He’s dynamite, he’s box office. I hope someone’s saying to him there’s no shame in maybe backing off a bit. You don’t have to do what everyone expects what you’re going to do. He probably rode the emotions a little bit," he continued.

In the T20I series opener against Pakistan in Brisbane on Thursday, Fraser-McGurk only scored nine off five balls in the truncated seven-overs-a-side contest to further deplete his future chances. However, Australia won the match by 29 runs to 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

