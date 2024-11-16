Yoon, Biden hold farewell summit in Peru

Lima, Nov 16 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden held a farewell summit in Peru as they looked back on their partnership and reaffirmed efforts for enhancing the bilateral alliance, Yoon's office said.

The meeting on Friday followed a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, reports Yonhap news agency, quoting South Korean Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

During the 10-minute meeting, Yoon thanked Biden for strengthening the South Korea-US ties and contributing to trilateral cooperation with Japan, Kim said.

"Most of the diplomatic and security achievements that I am proud of during the first half of my term were accomplished together with President Biden," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Biden responded that he is proud of the major achievements they made together, Kim said.

Biden promised to support Yoon and the bilateral relations under the new US leadership, a senior presidential official told reporters.

