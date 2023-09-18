Yogi govt to install solar irrigation pumps for farmers

Lucknow, Sep 18 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set a target of installing over 30,000 solar photovoltaic irrigation pumps by spending Rs 434 crore under PM KUSUM Yojana in the financial year 2023-24.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring clean energy options to meet the growing energy needs of the state, a government spokesman said.

The state and central government’s shares in the expenditure will be Rs 217.84 crore and Rs 217.09 crore respectively.

"The responsibility of implementing this action plan in the state has been given to the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA), through which a clean energy-based irrigation system will be provided to the farmers of 75 districts through surface and submersible pump installation," he said.

According to the guidelines of the ministry of new and renewable energy of the Government of India, 60 per cent of the benchmark cost of the installation of standalone solar pumps of different capacities up to 7.5 HP will be provided as grant, 30 per cent each of which will be borne by the centre and the state.

"Farmers who are interested in installing solar pumps through the agricultural infrastructure fund can deposit the farmer’s necessary share by obtaining a loan from a bank at the same time. The state and central governments will contribute 3 per cent each of the total interest rebate of 6 per cent on this," the spokesman said.

"The installation of these pumps will assist farmers in adopting solar-powered irrigation, offering them an affordable and eco-friendly energy source," he pointed out.

According to the recently approved revised action plan, UPNEDA will assist in the installation of various solar pumps, including 1800 W 2 HP DC and AC surface and submersible pumps, 3000 W 3 HP DC-AC submersible pumps, 4800 W 5 HP AC submersible pumps, 6750 W 7.5 HP AC submersible pumps, and 9000 W 10 HP AC submersible pumps.

To take advantage of this scheme, interested individuals must register on the agriculture department’s website. Following registration, farmers should select the pump specifications and categories for which they wish to apply for eligibility, the spokesman explained.

