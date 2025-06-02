UP Yoddhas assemble well-rounded squad for Pro Kabaddi League 12

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) UP Yoddhas celebrated a successful Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 12 Auction over the weekend in Mumbai, making key signings including Guman Singh, Mahender Singh and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi among others. With 12 retentions and one New Young Player (NYP) in the build-up to the auction, the semi-finalists from the last PKL season look to build on their performances with these key additions.

On the first day of the auction, UP Yoddhas signed Guman Singh for Rs 1.07 crore while also strengthening on the defensive end with the addition of Mahender Singh for Rs 20 lakh through a Final Bid Match (FBM).

On day two, UP Yoddhas utilised their FBM for Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, acquiring his services for another season for Rs 20 lakh. The defender from Iran has registered 28 points (24 Tackle Points) in 23 PKL matches and will add some solidity to the defensive unit.

Apart from these key signings, UP Yoddhas also made strategic additions to the squad, including Korean raider Dong Geon Lee (Rs 13.50 lakh), Ronak (Rs 9 lakh) and Pranay Vinay Rane (Rs 13 lakh).

These new additions will be lining up alongside the retained players including Sumit, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Surender Gill and Ashu Singh, who were retained in the Elite Retained Players (ERP) list.

Meanwhile, Hitesh, Gagana Gowda HR and Shivam Chaudhary were a part of the Retained Young Players (RYP) list, alongside Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin and Keshav Kumar, who were retained in the Existing New Young Players (NYP) list.

Sharing his thoughts after a successful auction, Jasveer Singh, head coach, UP Yoddhas, shared, "Our strategy going into the auction was clear. We wanted to retain our core and bring in players who complement our existing squad’s philosophy. Guman brings a fresh attacking dimension to our raiding unit, while the addition of Mahender, Mohammadreza and Dong Geon Lee will add great value and versatility to our team. With the mix of retained players and new additions, we’re confident in our squad’s potential to go a step further this season.”

Reflecting on the team’s composition for the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi League, Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports said, “We are extremely pleased with how the PKL12 auction played out for us. Our aim was to continue building on the momentum from last season, and we believe we've achieved that. Having retained our core squad, it was important for us acquire players who complement the group of players we have in our team. With signings like Guman Singh and retaining Mahender Singh, we’ve strengthened across key areas, and we look forward to a competitive season ahead."

UP Yoddhas Squad for PKL 12: Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Surender Gill, Hitesh, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Keshav Kumar, Jatin, Ronak, Pranay Vinay Rane.

