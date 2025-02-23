Yami Gautam’s ‘Article 370’ turns 1: Being a part of it feels like a privilege

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) As her film “Article 370” completed a year since its release in Hindi cinema on Sunday, actress Yami Gautam celebrated the moment and said that rarely does a film come along with a story so powerful, unbelievable, yet so real, that being a part of it feels like a privilege.

Yami took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of stills from the film, a political action thriller directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

She wrote as the caption: “Rarely does a film come along with a story so powerful, so unbelievable, yet so real, that being a part of it feels like a privilege. #Article370 is more than just a film—it’s a story that needed to be told, and I am truly honored to have played a part in it. This is a film the country will remember.”

The film also stars Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. The film was released worldwide on 23 February 2024.

It traced the story after an incident in Kashmir, where an intelligence agent was selected for a secret mission by the PM's joint secretary to contain terrorism by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

The actress’ latest release is “Dhoom Dhaam” alongside Pratik Gandhi. The film released on Netflix and is directed by Rishab Shetty.

"Dhoom Dhaam" gives an insight into the story of a newlywed couple Koyal and Veer. Their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests, and some seriously awkward situations.

The project has been produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Talking about the film, Yami had said that her character Koyal defies the usual ‘bride’ stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything.

She said that she thoroughly enjoyed donning this role for Dhoom Dhaam.

“This film is a wild, unpredictable ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this journey on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.”

