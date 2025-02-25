WTT Youth Contender to begin in Vadodara from Feb 25  

Vadodara, Feb 25 (IANS) WTT Youth Contender Vadodara, a part of the WTT Youth Series, will be played in India for the first time from February 25 to March 1 at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex.

A total of 165 Indian players will compete across 12 categories, alongside participants from eight countries, all vying for the top prize. The spotlight will be on Vadodara, which is hosting the Youth Contender for the first time, setting the tone for future marquee events.

The event kicks off with the U/17 and U/13 boys’ and girls’ categories on the first day, where Divyanshi Bhowmick and Abhinand Prathivadi start as favourites. Big names like Ankur Bhattacharjee, Sayali Wani, and Divyanshi Bhowmick will take the court to showcase their talent and prove their dominance in their respective categories.

Other talented players such as Syndrela Das, Taneesha Kotecha, and Sarthak Arya look to challenge the favourites. The Indian stars will also face tough competition from players like Choi Jiwook (WR 13 – Korea), Rohan Dani (England), and Taavi Samaraveera (Sri Lanka), who will be competing in their respective events.

“It is an absolute honour to be here for the first-ever WTT Youth Contender in India. Hosting this event in Vadodara is a significant milestone for World Table Tennis. India has a high number of players who travel around the world for the Youth Series, with several ranked in the world’s top 10. It is only right that they get the opportunity to compete in their own home country, and this event is a great opportunity for more players and coaches to experience competition on this scale,” said Tiago Viegas, Youth Series senior manager, WTT.

“India is deploying its best players at home, and as part of the Indian contingent, our goal is to win everything at this historic event. The intention is to showcase our best abilities at the first-ever WTT Youth Contender in India. The potential of Indian players in the junior and youth categories will be on full display, and I wish all the players the best of luck in setting the tone for future events in India,” said Massimo Constantini, foreign expert, Table Tennis Federation of India.

“It is a momentous occasion as WTT has honoured us with the opportunity to host the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara 2025. This is a significant event for TTAB and a great opportunity for the young generation of Indian table tennis players to showcase their talent on an international platform,” said Jayaben Thakkar, ex-MP & Table Tennis Association of Vadodara chief.

Local contender Pratha Pawar will look to make the most of this opportunity in the U/15 girls’ category, as the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara will be held in her home state, garnering immense local support.

“Vadodara is known as the cultural capital of Gujarat, and welcoming players and officials from over eight countries is an immense honour. This marks the first time that the WTT Youth Series will be held in Vadodara, India. We thank WTT for placing their faith in Vadodara and the TTAB,” said Hemang Joshi, Table Tennis Association of Vadodara vice president.

