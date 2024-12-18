Russia Claims Development of mRNA Cancer Vaccine, Set for 2025 Launch

Russia has announced the development of an mRNA-based vaccine to treat cancer, which will be available for free to patients starting in early 2025. The vaccine uses messenger RNA (mRNA) to trigger an immune response against cancer cells.

This breakthrough was confirmed by Andrey Kaprin, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center, who shared the news with Radio Rossiya on December 15. The vaccine is the result of collaboration between several research centers across Russia and is set to be launched in early 2025.

The mRNA technology, which gained widespread attention due to COVID-19 vaccines, is now being applied to cancer treatment. Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center, mentioned in August that pre-clinical trials of the vaccine have shown promising results, including the suppression of tumor development and the prevention of metastases.

Russian scientists believe this vaccine could offer a significant step forward in cancer treatment, providing a new, potentially life-saving option for patients. The free distribution of the vaccine will make it accessible to many, marking a key development in Russia’s healthcare advancements.