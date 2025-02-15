World No. 1 Jannik Sinner banned for three months for doping

Montreal, Feb 15 (IANS) World number one Jannik Sinner has reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which will see the Italian serve a three-month ban.

Sinner was found by an independent tribunal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to bear no fault or negligence having twice tested positive for clostebol, a prohibited substance, in March 2024.

“The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that it has entered into a case resolution agreement in the case of Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, with the player accepting a three-month period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation that led to him testing positive for clostebol, a prohibited substance, in March 2024.,” read the statement by WADA.

According to Sinner, the substance entered his system after coming in contact with a support staff member who had been applying an ‘over the counter spray’ which contained slight levels of clostebol and repeated massaged by the said support staff member resulted in contamination.

“WADA accepts that Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage,” the statement added.

Sinner, who won the 2025 Australian Open in January, will have to serve a three-month ban from February 9 to May 4, four days having already been served under provisional suspension, and will be allowed to return to training from April 13.

His return on May 4 will allow him to participate in the second grand slam of the season at the Roland Garros, the venue for the French Open, which takes place in Paris, France from May 19 to June 8.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Sinner will serve his period of ineligibility from February 9, 2025 to 11:59 pm on May 4, 2025 (which includes a credit for four days previously served by the athlete while he was under a provisional suspension). As per the Code Article 10.14.2, Sinner may return to official training activity from April 13, 2025. In light of the case resolution agreement, WADA has formally withdrawn its appeal to CAS.”

