With World Cup hosting, India aim to take Kho Kho to Olympics and Asiad: Sudhanshu Mittal

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India are set to host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in 2025 and the event will not only be a spectacle but also act as the country's bid to take the sport to the Olympics and the Asian Games, said Kho Kho Federation president Sudhanshu Mittal.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will see 24 countries participating after receiving entries from 34 countries for both men's and women's competitions.

"The excitement is at its peak. For us at the KKFI, to be given an opportunity by the International Kho Kho Federation to host the first Kho Kho World Cup, we're really indebted to them. It's both for the men and women and the kind of response we've received is monumental. It's a matter of pride that 54 countries are playing the sport. 34 countries have sent their entries for men and women," Mittal told IANS on Sunday.

"There's a limitation on the number of teams which can participate and every continent has a quota of teams. 24 countries are participating in the tournament which is being planned as the benchmark tournament for the country. The idea is to take Kho Kho to the Olympics and the Asian Games so this tournament will set the bar," he added.

Talking about the rules for the tournament, Mittal said the 'Wazir' rule will make it more interesting for the spectators and other lead-up events planned before the World Cup.

"We've altered the rules and made it more spectator friendly, there is a concept of 'Wazir' which has been introduced by the international federation. It has made the game very entertaining. The journey has been phenomenal for the sport from mitti to mat to world because of the changes in the game. It's a very fast game and Indian players are very excited as they will now get the opportunity to be called world champions," Mittal said.

"The preparations are enormous, we're going to have a brand ambassador, mascot and other events. We've started the on-ground activation in elite schools in Delhi and other 10 cities. There will be activities in the school to make the children aware and acquainted with Kho Kho. Multiple programs are going to be held in the run-up to the final tournament," he added.

The tournament will feature a week-long series of matches, with top-tier athletes from across the globe demonstrating their skills, agility, and teamwork.

