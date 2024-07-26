Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha take three wickets each as India restrict Bangladesh to 80/8

Dambulla, July 26 (IANS) Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav took three wickets each as a dominant India restricted Bangladesh to just 80/8 in the first semi-final of 2024 Women’s Asia Cup at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh didn’t have a sound strategy to counter India’s bowling plans, which were outstanding from the word go. Renuka was back to providing early breakthroughs to pick an excellent 3-10, where she stuck to good lines and lengths while giving no freebies.

Radha was also pick of the bowlers for India through her 3-14 and ensuring Bangladesh didn’t have a big finish to their slow innings. Only captain Nigar Sultana (32) and Shorna Akter (19) showed some resistance for Bangladesh in a clueless batting innings.

Renuka got India its first scalp when Dilara Akter's swing across the line found deep mid-wicket, just a ball after hitting a slog above the same region for six, followed by which captain Harmanpreet Kaur moved the fielder a little squarer to set a trap for the dismissal.

Renuka struck again when Ishma Tanjim was lured into going for a half-hearted drive, and the ball ballooned off the outside-edge to backward point. Bangladesh find themselves in huge trouble when in-form Murshida Khatun pulled a short ball straight to short mid-wicket fielder.

Nigar and Rumana Ahmed resorted to strike rotation to keep the scoreboard moving at a snail’s pace. But left-arm spinner Radha struck on her first ball, getting the arm ball to go on straight after drifting in and castle Rumana through the gate.

Pooja Vastrakar came back to have Rabeya Khan caught at mid-on, while Deepti Sharma had Ritu Moni stumped. India’s tight bowling meant they never let the pressure go off Bangladesh, who tried to diffuse it when Nigar and Shorna Akter hit three boundaries collectively.

But Radha spoiled their plans of a big finish in the final over when Nigar holed out to long-on, making it the first time she was dismissed in the tournament, followed by castling Nahida Akter to end first innings with a double-wicket maiden.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 80/8 (Nigar Sultana 32; Renuka Singh Thakur 3-10, Radha Yadav 3-14) against India

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.