Woman stabs live-in partner to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (IANS) A young woman stabbed her live-in partner to death in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Hulimavu police station limits on Tuesday

The woman is identified as Renuka, 24, from Belagavi and the deceased as Javed, 29, from Kerala.

According to police, Renuka and Javed, who repaired cell phones, lived together at a service apartment in Akshaya Nagar. Both quarreled often and on Tuesday, had a big fight over some issue. In a fit of rage, Renuka had stabbed Javed in the chest with a knife.

Though there was an attempt to shift Javed to the hospital immediately, he succumbed to injuries on the way.

The police have registered a case in this regard and taken Renuka into custody. Further details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

