UP: Woman killed by labourer after quarrel

Varanasi, April 2 (IANS) A female domestic help has been murdered by a labourer who worked at a power loom in Gopalbagh colony under Jaitpura police station in Varanasi.

The incident came to light when the accused Rizwan reached Jaitpura police station and informed cops that he killed the woman, Sonam.

The police reached the house of Ram Kamal Sonkar where the deceased worked and recovered her body.

Deputy commissioner of police (Kashi zone) R. S. Gautam said that accused was arrested and body of the woman was sent for post mortem.

On the complaint of her father, an FIR under section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC and SC/ST act had been lodged.

Gautam said that during initial investigation, it came to light that the woman and accused knew each other for long time.

On Saturday they had quarrelled over some issue after which she was strangulated with her stole, he added.

Sonkar runs a powerloom weaving unit at his residence where Rizwan worked as a labourer.

Sonam and her mother washed dishs at Sonkar's home. Sonam's mother said that on Saturday, her daughter reached Sonkar's home before her.

She had a quarrel with Rizwan who strangulated her and later dumped her body in the sewage chamber of Sonkar's house.

The police later had to break the sewage chamber to take out Sonam's body.

