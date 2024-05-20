Woman arrested in Gurugram for killing boyfriend

Gurugram, May 20 (IANS) A woman has been arrested here for allegedly killing her boyfriend in a fit of rage after a scuffle broke out between them, the police said on Monday.

The deceased -- Vicky -- used to work in a city-based hospital for the last 8 years, and lived in Tikri village in Gurugram.

The accused woman has been identified as Neetu a.k.a. Nisha (34).

The police have recovered the suspected murder weapon -- a cooking pan -- and a mobile phone from her possession.

According to the police, on May 18, they received information that the body of a man was found in a house in Tikri village.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot to recover the body.

The deceased's brother told the police in his complaint that "Vicky was murdered by someone due to enmity".

Based on his complaint, a murder case was registered.

During the investigation, the police nabbed Neetu from Ghata village on Sunday.

Neetu told the police that she was in a relationship with Vicky for about 5-6 years.

"Vicky had started interfering quite often in Neetu's life because of which she wanted to get rid of him. On the intervening nights of May 17 and May 18, her brother and Vicky consumed alcohol, during which Vicky abused Neetu's family and a fight broke out between them. During the scuffle, Neetu attacked Vicky on his neck and head with a cooking pan and killed him," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

After allegedly committing the crime, Neetu fled with the deceased's phone to mislead the police, he said.

