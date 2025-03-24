Will seek Puducherry Police help for Kunal Kamra’s arrest: Maha Minister

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) After an FIR was filed against Kunal Kamra, Shiv Sena Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the stand-up comedian has fled to Puducherry and the help of police there will be sought to arrest him.

“Kunal Kamra is a pervert. He is pretending to have been given rights by the Constitution by taking a copy of it. Kamra has fled to Puducherry, we will take the help of the police there to arrest him. We will not support any vandalism. An attempt is being made to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Mumbai,“ the Minister said.

The controversy erupted after Kunal Kamra uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel commenting on Maharashtra politics, in which he referred to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor". Some Shiv Sena workers later went to the venue, questioned the club management, and vandalised the property.

Later, the police arrested 11 Shiv Sena activists for allegedly vandalising the city hotel where the shoot of comedian Kunal Kamra’s stand-up comedy show had taken place on Sunday.

Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “Kunal Kamra is a part of the Congress ecosystem. Kamra takes part in Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra. He is also seen with Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule.”

“What Kamra did is not sarcasm, it is a serious allegation. You are calling our leader a traitor. Do you know what is happening in Shiv Sena? Do you know the meaning of betrayal? In 2022, more than 40 MLAs rebelled under Shinde's leadership, it was not betrayal, it was an attempt to bring Shiv Sena in the right direction,” said Nirupam.

He further stated, "Uddhav Thackeray committed the betrayal. He left Balasaheb's Hindutva. He allied with the Congress. Shinde rebelled to correct that. In the entire country, only Uddhav Thackeray and his people call Shinde a traitor. No one else does. Kamra started this by taking supari.”

“Who is Kunal Kamra? He is a special person of Sanjay Raut. There is a photo of Kunal Kamra with Sanjay Raut. I don't know what he has to do with him,” said Nirupam.

Further, Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande slammed Kunal Kamra and demanded that he should immediately apologise for his remarks. “We, the women Shiv Sainiks, will be aggressive and if he does not apologize within two days, we will blacken his face,” she warned.

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj said, "Right now the studio is broken, the picture is still to be made, friend. Heartfelt congratulations to all Shiv Sainiks and Jai Shri Ram.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.