Will resolve problems of business community: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that her government’s 'Viksit Delhi' Budget 2025-2026 will aim to address hardships faced by traders and industries during the previous AAP government’s rule.

Addressing media after interacting with businessmen to seek suggestions on Budget 2025-2026, CM Gupta said, “The previous governments indulged only in publicising painful issues, but I will resolve them.”

“As part of the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget 2025-2026 consultation process, we gathered suggestions and expectations from the public. Today, we invited prominent members from various trade and industrial organisations, as well as business sectors from across Delhi,” she said.

“I received many valuable suggestions, and from what I have understood, years of past governments' rule have caused deep pain and hardships to them," she said, promising to address their concerns.

“The business community is dissatisfied due to zero development, impractical policies and harassment at the hands of officials,” she said, highlighting the poor state of roads and drains in industrial areas and market complexes.

CM Gupta said the shortage of toilets was a common complaint among businessmen from big markets like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, and Lajpat Nagar.

BJP MLA Anil Goyal, who participated in the dialogue, said, "The businessmen have given suggestions for their budget. These suggestions are aimed at developing Delhi. Due to drainage issues, 70% of the business sector has moved out of Delhi..."

Some of the issues discussed involved the removal of surcharges and the lowering of power tariffs, the provision of regular water supply, and sanitation facilities in the markets. “The Chief Minister assured businessmen of improvement in infrastructure and guaranteed that high-handedness or harassment by officials would also be ended,” said Goyal.

On Wednesday, CM Gupta held a dialogue with women to collect their opinion on the women’s financial assistance scheme and other issues, including security, sanitation, education and women’s increased participation in governance.

She said that the BJP government is committed to deliver the monthly Rs 2,500 each to women and slammed the AAP for its failed attempt to build pressure on the scheme, which is scheduled to be launched on March 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.