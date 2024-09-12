Why Opposition's criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday, to take part in the Ganesh Puja celebrations. In the pictures that went viral on social media, PM Modi was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and performing aarti along with the CJI and his wife.

The pictures left the nation and netizens awe-struck. However, they were not well-received by the Opposition parties as they raised questions over their 'association' and also over the kind of message that it was sending across.

The Prime Minister's visit to CJI's residence was very short.

He left soon after participating in the Ganesh Puja celebrations and taking prasad, but the pictures and video of PM Modi at the CJI's residence gave the Opposition a chance to politicise the religious congregation.

Opposition parties including Congress, NCP, SS -UBT did not hold back their displeasure and also raised eyebrows over the meeting. Some called it 'uncomforting', while some went to raise doubts over the CJI's 'ability' to conclude future hearings after this meet.

The BJP was quick to dismiss the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations by the INDIA bloc and cited earlier instances of their meetings at various forums to debunk its theory.

Besides political bickering over PM Modi-CJI meet, some facts have emerged which establish that the Opposition was only levelling unwarranted charges and playing up the matter to take political mileage.

Top sources privy to the details said that CJI Chandrachud has been sending invitations to several dignitaries, as part of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Top dignitaries from the government and judiciary are said to be among the daily visitors at his residence for the 'Ganesh Poojan', the majority of whom have been attending the evening Aarti.

PM Modi also visited the CJI's residence during evening aarti and was reportedly accompanied by many officials from the Supreme Court at the CJI residence, including registry level officers.

The INDIA bloc, in spite of respecting the rich traditions of Ganesh Utsav, chose to give the meeting a twist and hurl baseless and unwarranted charges at the highest constitutional posts of the country, said sources privy to details.

