WFH not allowed for Karnataka govt officials: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said work from home is not allowed for state government employees

Speaking at the meeting of District Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, Siddaramaiah said, "Officials in district and taluk centers should not work from home. Do not sit at home and work. Work from home is not allowed. The government will not tolerate if people suffer due to this."

"There are also complaints from the public, MLAs and ministers that the officials do not respond to phone calls. This is not good. You should respond to the calls be it from the Chief Minister's office, Ministers, MLAs or common people," he said.

The Chief Minister instructed that all the MLAs, irrespective of their party, should follow the protocol without fail.

He warned that it will not be tolerated if the government gets a bad name due to negligence and impudence of the officers.

Siddaramaiah gave clear instruction to DCs and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to invite Ministers and MLAs to hold public meetings at taluk level once a week and respond to their grievances.

The Chief Minister questioned the District Collectors that "if people come to me for small problems, then what are you for."

"I have visited many districts after becoming Chief Minister during which common people made hundreds of requests. People are coming to me with problems that need to be solved at the district and taluk level. This would not have happened if you had held public meetings and provided solutions to them instantly," he said.

"Provide solutions for some issues within a week. Recheck whether the issue is solved. Then people will not have to come to me," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.