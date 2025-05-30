We will build grand Ram Mandir in PoK, narrate Ram Katha there: Rambhadracharya (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) In a bold and spiritual declaration, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, a revered Hindu religious leader, has said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be reclaimed by India, and once that happens, a magnificent Ram Mandir will be built there, where Ram Katha will be narrated.

In an interview with IANS, Jagadguru shared his views on the completion of 11 years of the NDA government, current political dynamics, and issues ranging from communal harmony to the future of various political leaders.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: The Modi government has completed 11 years. How do you view its performance?

Rambhadracharya: India has become completely prosperous. The economy has steadily improved. Earlier, there was nothing; now India is the world’s fourth-largest economy. Thanks to PM Modi’s leadership, Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, the regressive Triple Talaq practice was abolished, and Kashmir became a Union Territory. Through Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s backbone has been broken, our army destroyed nine terrorist hideouts there. Overall, India has become so strong under PM Modi that no one dares to look us in the eye.

IANS: How long will PM Modi remain the Prime Minister?

Rambhadracharya: As long as he wishes to.

IANS: Clashes between Thakurs and Dalits are being reported in some UP districts. What do you think is the reason?

Rambhadracharya: This is not good. Everyone should live in harmony.

IANS: Lalu Prasad Yadav has thrown his son Tej Pratap out of the house and his party. Some of his pictures surfaced online. He reportedly married someone secretly. Is this right?

Rambhadracharya: No, it’s not right.

IANS: What’s your prediction for the upcoming Bihar elections?

Rambhadracharya: The BJP will win. NDA will return to power.

IANS: What do you see in Arvind Kejriwal’s political future?

Rambhadracharya: Not very promising.

IANS: You asked for PoK from the Army Chief during a religious ceremony. When do you think it will happen?

Rambhadracharya: I didn’t ask for it as Dakshina during initiation; I gave Deeksha to him and then asked for PoK as Dakshina. PoK will be ours. We will build a grand Shri Ram Mandir there and narrate Ram Katha.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi is questioning Operation Sindoor and asking how many Rafale jets were lost. Is that fair?

Rambhadracharya: No, that is not right.

IANS: Should Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is facing heat from his party, consider joining the BJP?

Rambhadracharya: Shashi Tharoor is doing well. It’s up to him.

IANS: Rahul Gandhi is receiving a lot of praise in Pakistan. Their media covers him daily. What is your view?

Rambhadracharya: That is unfortunate.

