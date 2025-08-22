We’ve never seen Prime Minister like him: Excitement builds in Gaya over PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Excitement and anticipation are running high in Bihar's Gaya as the holy city prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 13,000 crore.

The grand public event is set to take place at the Magadh University campus in Bodh Gaya, where a massive gathering is expected.

Preparations have been completed at the venue, with security, logistics, and infrastructure in place. A state-of-the-art pandal has been erected and more than 150 checkpoints have been set up across Gaya to ensure foolproof security.

The entire route from Gaya Airport to the Magadh University has been heavily barricaded, with police and administration on high alert.

As people began arriving early in the morning, many shared their admiration for the Prime Minister and the developmental push he is bringing to Bihar.

“We’ve never seen a Prime Minister like him before. The arrangements are very good, and we are very happy,” said one attendee, visibly excited to witness the event.

Another local said, “PM Modi is very good, that’s why we are coming to welcome him. He is doing excellent work for development, especially in Bihar.”

“We see him as the future of the nation, and from his perspective, the country’s future looks very bright,” said a young attendee waiting in the crowd.

The event in Gaya is part of the Prime Minister’s day-long visit to Bihar, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects across sectors such as roads, railways, health, housing, and the Namami Gange mission.

Highlights include the flagging off of the Amrit Bharat Express train from Gaya to Delhi, the inauguration of the Muzaffarpur Cancer Hospital, and new infrastructure developments aimed at boosting regional connectivity.

Over two lakh party workers and supporters are expected to attend the public meeting. The event is being seen as a major political and administrative occasion ahead of the upcoming polls.

PM Modi is expected to address the gathering and underline the government’s commitment to inclusive and rapid development in the region.

As thousands continue to pour into the venue, the mood in Gaya is electric, with chants of support and nationalistic fervour echoing through the university grounds. All eyes are now on Prime Minister Modi as he arrives to deliver yet another message of development and progress.

