'We need to concentrate on our finishing', says head coach Chaoba Devi on eve of Myanmar retest

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Ahead of their second match against higher-ranked Myanmar, Indian women's team head coach Chaoba Devi feels that her players need to focus on their finishing skills after missing plenty of scoring opportunities in the narrow 1-2 defeat in the opening match.

"Minimising our mistakes in the next match, and taking collective responsibility is the key to winning tomorrow’s match at any cost. We need to concentrate on our finishing. This is one area where we faced problems in the Turkish Women’s Cup and the tour of Uzbekistan, too," the coach said.

"We did some serious work on this during the Kolkata camp, but I feel we need more time to improve this area," she added.

On Tuesday, Myanmar took an early lead in the 14th minute with a header from Win Theingi Tun off a corner kick. Pyari Xaxa equalised for India in the 58th minute. However, San Thaw Thaw scored the decisive goal for Myanmar in the 74th minute through yet another set-piece, a free-kick this time. Despite India's best efforts several chances created by Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, and Soumya Guguloth, India couldn’t break the Myanmar defence any further.

When asked about the opponents, Chaoba said, "Their strong point is their quality touches and penetrating passes. We need to block their penetrating runs and passes. They are technically a strong side. We had many good chances in the first half, but our lack of finishing cost us dear. We have to improve it in the next match."

Pyari, who scored the lone goal for India, said the spirited effort of the team can shift the result of the match in their favour.

"We had a good game overall, but we committed some mistakes. But we are working very hard to rectify such mistakes for the next game. All the girls are focussed on getting the result in the second game. We need to play together and help each other. If we can do that, we can definitely win this match.

"The coaches have been extremely supportive of us. We all want to give our hundred per cent for our country and hopefully, we’ll get a good result tomorrow," Pyari said.

The second and final FIFA friendly match between India and Myanmar will be played at Yangon’s Thuwunna Stadium on Friday. The match will be streamed live on the Pyone Play YouTube Channel.

