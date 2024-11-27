'We have lost some big games against them': Van Dijk on high-stake clash vs Real Madrid

Liverpool, Nov 26 (IANS) Real Madrid has been a thorn in Liverpool’s European ambitions many times in the recent past. Ahead of the two team’s clash on Match Day five, Virgil Van Dijk took the time to acknowledge the stakes of the match and admitted he has never beaten the Los Blancos as a player.

“We cannot underplay or underestimate this one. I am well aware that I have never beaten Real Madrid as a player, and that as a team we have lost some big games against them. Our record against them is obviously something we would like to change, but I can assure you that that is not something that will affect our preparations for this game. It’s the Champions League, it’s a massive game, a beautiful fixture for the neutral, and it’s one that we want to come out on top of," wrote Van Dijk in the club's official matchday programme.

Arne Slot’s great start to life at Liverpool has seen the side sit comfortably at first place in both UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. They are the only team to still boast a winning record with four wins in as many games and will be hoping to overcome Real Madrid, a side that has haunted them in the past. The two teams clashed in the final of the 2018 and the 2023 UCL final with Los Blancos prevailing both times, It will be a must win for Ancelotti’s men if they hope to secure a top eight berth, with the team sitting in 18th place with only two wins in four games.

Despite Liverpool seeming to be the better side heading into the game, the Reds have not defeated Madrid since 2009, a fact which will be playing repeatedly adding to the pressure.

It is a very important week for Liverpool as, after the game against Madrid, Anfield will be hosting defending English champions Manchester City on Sunday. A win in that game would take the team to 11 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

"I love every single week of playing for Liverpool, and I always will, but I’d be lying if I said that as a group we weren’t aware of the excitement building over what is to come over the next few days.

“To play at Anfield against first Real Madrid, and then on Sunday against Manchester City, is something we as players are really looking forward to, and I’m sure our supporters feel exactly the same," he added

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.