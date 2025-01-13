Wamiqa gives sarcastic reply to influencer for questioning her PR strategy

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has given it back to a social media influencer named Nadeesh Bhambi after he posted a troll video about her “PR team meeting” discussing strategies.

The video comes after clips started to do rounds on social media, which drew comparisons between Wamiqa and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The video, which has “Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR Team meeting” written on it, begins with the influencer saying that they have to do the PR for Wamiqa, who is talented and beautiful. So, “ideas?”.

Other characters start to throw out ideas such as "new national crush" and "Triptii Dimri who”. One says, "If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa”

“Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmika and 200 Disha for breakfast" and "What Deepika thinks she looks like”, with all the ideas getting approved in the enacted meeting.

Bhambi captioned the post: “Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR team got no chill.”

After noticing, Wamiqa took to the comment section and dropped a sarcastic reply.

“Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua,” she wrote in the caption section.

Bhambi replied to her comment by telling her to ask her PR to ‘chill’.

“Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko... Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain,” wrote the incfluencer.

Wamiqa put an end to the conversation with a poem, as she wrote: “Hum aahein bhi bharte hai toh ho jaate hai badnaam, woh katl bhi karte hai toh charcha nahi hoti.”

On the work front, Wamiqa, who was last seen in “Baby John”, will next be seen in “Bhoot Bangla” starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu.

